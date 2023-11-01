LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.88% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROUS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,757,000 after acquiring an additional 653,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after buying an additional 319,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.