LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period.

BSJQ stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

