LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,643.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA USRT opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.