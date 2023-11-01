LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,643.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.