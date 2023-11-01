LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Diodes worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

