LPL Financial LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.