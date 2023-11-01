LPL Financial LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,946 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $148.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -445.94, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.