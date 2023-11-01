LPL Financial LLC Has $8.12 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.