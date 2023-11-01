LPL Financial LLC Has $8.28 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

