LPL Financial LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares Global Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
