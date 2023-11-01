LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.90% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QINT. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of QINT opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $200.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $45.82.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

