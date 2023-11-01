LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.47.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

