LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,779 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $498.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

