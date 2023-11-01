LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,646 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.7% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

