LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,971 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,192,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.