LPL Financial LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $61,072,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $52,560,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Align Technology by 481.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

