LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter.

BHK opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

