LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,073,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,559,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000.

FLQL opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $870.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

