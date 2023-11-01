LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.