LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.