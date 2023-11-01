LPL Financial LLC Sells 346 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $257.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.17. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $215.55 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

