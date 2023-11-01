Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
