Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of MTDR opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

