Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Eagle Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 57,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.98 and its 200-day moving average is $325.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.