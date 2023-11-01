Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners cut their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.