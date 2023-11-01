MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of MicroStrategy worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $12,865,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $423.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $475.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038 in the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.