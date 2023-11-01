Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $215.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.74), with a volume of 1004262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.69).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.53. The firm has a market cap of £643.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider Richard Armitage purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($62,058.90). Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

