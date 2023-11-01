Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nasdaq by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

