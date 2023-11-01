Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

