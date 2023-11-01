Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,982 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

