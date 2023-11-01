Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,775,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

