Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as low as C$4.70. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 3,181 shares trading hands.
Orca Exploration Group Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$85.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17.
About Orca Exploration Group
Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.
