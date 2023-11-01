Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 967 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.