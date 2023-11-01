Private Trust Co. NA Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

AMZN stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

