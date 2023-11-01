Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,607 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Bumble worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.85. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMBL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

About Bumble

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.