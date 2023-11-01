Raymond James & Associates Acquires 218,911 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 975.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Luminar Technologies worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after acquiring an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,351,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 408,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.