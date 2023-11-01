Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,403,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $2,491,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,985 shares of company stock valued at $40,641,709. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

NYSE:DUOL opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.