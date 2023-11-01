Raymond James & Associates Sells 21,351 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,646,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,057,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after buying an additional 4,441,883 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,835,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,481,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,091,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,263,000 after buying an additional 2,083,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.