Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $540,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 213.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in OneMain by 187.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

