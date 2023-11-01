Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 264.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 630,120 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 81.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 180,025 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.37. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

