Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $541,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.