Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,621 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Knife River Price Performance
Shares of Knife River stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.05. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Knife River Profile
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
