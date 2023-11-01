Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RXO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RXO opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,569.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

