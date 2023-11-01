Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,657,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Calix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,005 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.52. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $77.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

