RIA Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RIA Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its position in Microsoft by 14.9% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 57,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 18.7% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 2,721 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

