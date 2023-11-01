Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $483.01

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.01 ($5.88) and traded as low as GBX 460.50 ($5.60). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 460.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 99,327 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £716.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2,708.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 490.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

(Get Free Report)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.