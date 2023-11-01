SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on S shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,338 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE S opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.27. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

