Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Rises By 7.6%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 765.72% and a return on equity of 36.71%.

ARL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

