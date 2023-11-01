Short Interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Increases By 7.2%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HOUS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 62.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOUS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.