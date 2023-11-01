Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Grows By 7.5%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. AON has a 52-week low of $274.34 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.19.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

