Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Increases By 7.3%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 16,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 341.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,617 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

